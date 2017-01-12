Keyboardist Larry Steinbachek from iconic gay group Bronski Beat died
Remember. In the beginning of the 80's, in a very homophobic United Kingdom ruled by Margaret Thatcher, Bronski Beat's political songs helped thousands of gay youths feel a bit better about themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|673
|Jennifer Holliday withdraws from Trump pre-inag...
|1 hr
|Been There Did That
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|43,943
|Milla Jovovich loves her 'gusband'
|2 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|4
|Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donati...
|2 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|2
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,454
|Chick-fil-A Turned Away (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|Back Again
|36
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Terra Firma
|23,802
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|12 hr
|PayupSucka
|149
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC