Keyboardist Larry Steinbachek from ic...

Keyboardist Larry Steinbachek from iconic gay group Bronski Beat died

Remember. In the beginning of the 80's, in a very homophobic United Kingdom ruled by Margaret Thatcher, Bronski Beat's political songs helped thousands of gay youths feel a bit better about themselves.

Chicago, IL

