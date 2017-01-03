Kerry sorry for past State Dep't disc...

Kerry sorry for past State Dep't discrimination against gays

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Secretary of State John Kerry is publicly apologizing for the State Department's institutional discrimination in the past against gay and lesbian diplomats. In a statement, Kerry says discrimination suffered by homosexual State Department workers has gone on since the 1940s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 2 hr Choto 88
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 3 hr LOCK 76
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 4 hr LOCK 12
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 4 hr LOCK 33
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 4 hr Fred 36
News Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12) 5 hr Its my pleasure 130
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 6 hr June VanDerMark 12,560
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 6 hr tbird19482 43,824
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 6 hr Rosa_Winkel 23,666
News Obese "ex-gay" Christian says it was easier to ... 6 hr Rosa_Winkel 9
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,054 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,384

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC