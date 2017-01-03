Kerry apologizes for State Department...

Kerry apologizes for State Department's past discrimination against gay employees

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Secretary of State John Kerry apologized Monday for past discrimination against gay and lesbian people at the State Department, an unusual acknowledgment that members of the diplomatic corps were hounded out for their sexual orientation. "In the past - as far back as the 1940s, but continuing for decades - the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation," Kerry wrote in a brief statement published on the department's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 19 min Imprtnrd 43
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 23 min Imprtnrd 1,399
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 57 min Sarah-2nd Grade 73
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Strel 23,674
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,563
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 3 hr Christians In Nam... 14
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Respect71 43,835
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 3 hr Wondering 35
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,903

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC