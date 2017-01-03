Kerry apologizes for State Department's past discrimination against gay employees

Secretary of State John Kerry apologized Monday for past discrimination against gay and lesbian people at the State Department, an unusual acknowledgment that members of the diplomatic corps were hounded out for their sexual orientation. "In the past - as far back as the 1940s, but continuing for decades - the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation," Kerry wrote in a brief statement published on the department's website.

