Kerry apologizes for State Department's past discrimination against gay employees
Secretary of State John Kerry apologized Monday for past discrimination against gay and lesbian people at the State Department, an unusual acknowledgment that members of the diplomatic corps were hounded out for their sexual orientation. "In the past - as far back as the 1940s, but continuing for decades - the Department of State was among many public and private employers that discriminated against employees and job applicants on the basis of perceived sexual orientation," Kerry wrote in a brief statement published on the department's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|19 min
|Imprtnrd
|43
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|23 min
|Imprtnrd
|1,399
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|57 min
|Sarah-2nd Grade
|73
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Strel
|23,674
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,563
|LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o...
|3 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|14
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|43,835
|Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ...
|3 hr
|Wondering
|35
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC