Karan Johar opens up about his sexuality, virginity and Shah Rukh Khan in his new book
Karan Johar being a gay or not has been something often talked about. In Karan's biography 'An Unsuitable Boy' he reveals about his life and rumours with Shah Rukh Khan.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Dolce & Gabbana Designer's Melania Trump Remark...
|6 min
|Xstain Mullahs
|7
|Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ...
|6 min
|Rosa_Winkel
|13
|Look at All the Good Gay Things That Happened i...
|9 min
|Xstain Mullahs
|9
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|13 min
|Big C
|23,622
|CBB: Stacy Francis accused of homophobia after ...
|33 min
|River Tom
|9
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|34 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,540
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|38 min
|River Tom
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|39 min
|tbird19482
|43,813
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|3 hr
|Mary-4th Grade
|54
