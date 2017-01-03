"Karan Johar are you gay?" Filmmaker gives a befitting reply to a...
Ever since Karan Johar opened about his identity, he has now been questioned about being a GAY. YES, Despite of Kjo sharing his traustimisting stories there are few who doesn't leave single opportunity to mock him.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|26 min
|Respect71
|43,850
|Air Force Agrees To Update 91-Year-Old Gay Vete...
|51 min
|TomInElPaso
|1
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|151
|Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolin...
|2 hr
|EdmondWA
|3
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Strel
|23,693
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,571
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|3 hr
|Alford
|16
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|10 hr
|Father Jeremy
|80
