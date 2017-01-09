Judge orders probation for man once accused of threatening Wilton Manors gay community
Craig Jungwirth pleaded no contest to misdemeanor state charges and was sentenced to a year of probation Monday. Federal charges related to alleged threats against the LGBT community of Wilton Manors were dropped last week.
