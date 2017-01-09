Judge orders probation for man once a...

Judge orders probation for man once accused of threatening Wilton Manors gay community

Craig Jungwirth pleaded no contest to misdemeanor state charges and was sentenced to a year of probation Monday. Federal charges related to alleged threats against the LGBT community of Wilton Manors were dropped last week.

