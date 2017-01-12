There are on the Forward story from Yesterday, titled Jewish Gay Man Wearing Israel T-Shirt Attacked by Chilea Neo-Nazis. In it, Forward reports that:

A young Jewish and homosexual activist was attacked at a park in Santiago, Chile by three men who carried neo-Nazi symbols. Jorge Arce was walking Thursday at the Bustamante park wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the flag of Israel that his mother had given him recently.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Forward.