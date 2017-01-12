Jewish Gay Man Wearing Israel T-Shirt Attacked by Chilea Neo-Nazis
There are 3 comments on the Forward story from Yesterday, titled Jewish Gay Man Wearing Israel T-Shirt Attacked by Chilea Neo-Nazis. In it, Forward reports that:
A young Jewish and homosexual activist was attacked at a park in Santiago, Chile by three men who carried neo-Nazi symbols. Jorge Arce was walking Thursday at the Bustamante park wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the flag of Israel that his mother had given him recently.
#1 12 hrs ago
What neo nazi symbols did the attackers carry? There's no indication the attackers knew he is a gay activist. The third aspect probably is a little more clear: While they didn't use anti Semitic language, he apparently was wearing Israel's flag and they reportedly called him "murderer."
It's sketchy reporting on these points, and then interestingly goes on to mention without context that there's about 20 times as many Palestinians in Chile as there are Jews....
#2 7 hrs ago
I read it to find out what the heck a 'chilea' is
.
Apparently the roboblogger has unresolved formatting issues
#3 5 hrs ago
Same stuff happens in Europe but they prosecute the lawless.
