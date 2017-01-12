Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inauguration gig

Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported H... Broadway star Jennifer Holliday has backed out as a performer at next week's presidential inaugural, saying she did not realize that her participation would be interpreted as a statement of support for President-elect Donald Trump. Holliday, best known for her Tony-winning role in Broadway's "Dreamgirls," faced pressure from her gay, lesbian and black fans when it was announced she would sing at a Thursday concert at Washington's Lincoln Memorial.

