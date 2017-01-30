Iranian Engineer Takes Gay Cruise, Ba...

Iranian Engineer Takes Gay Cruise, Barred from Coming Home

There are 3 comments on the Advocate story from 13 hrs ago, titled Iranian Engineer Takes Gay Cruise, Barred from Coming Home. In it, Advocate reports that:

Maysam Sodagari, an Iranian chemical engineer, was coming back to the U.S. via Florida from a gay cruise that goes to Mexico and Haiti when he was detained and barred from re-entering the country . Sodagari, who is a green card holder, was released Sunday after being detained for more than four hours.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Big Homeysaxula

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 hrs ago
Good for him
.
Now he can sue Trump and klan for billions and go more cruises ;o)
.
Maysam is prettier than Trump too; he has real hair

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 8 hrs ago
Big Homeysaxula wrote:
Good for him
.
Now he can sue Trump and klan for billions and go more cruises ;o)
.
Maysam is prettier than Trump too; he has real hair
LOL, what is the potential Muslim terrorist going to sue for, if he has a problem with this he should bring it up with Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary, they put the list of banned countries together.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Big Homeysaxula

Alpharetta, GA

#3 8 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

LOL, what is the potential Muslim terrorist going to sue for, if he has a problem with this he should bring it up with Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary, they put the list of banned countries together.
You gaydar is broken
.
He may tie you up and tickle you and make you giggle and scream and do funny things
.
but
.
Sister Maysam is not a terrorist

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 22 min Respect71 44,514
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 25 min guest 771
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 24,391
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr Rose_NoHo 5,157
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 2 hr Barron Trump 312
News 'Mr. Trump, I Would Be Dead Today If This Count... 2 hr Elizabeth1912 2
News KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip 3 hr Hetero Hank 3
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 hr June VanDerMark 12,791
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC