Iranian Engineer Takes Gay Cruise, Barred from Coming Home
There are 3 comments on the Advocate story from 13 hrs ago, titled Iranian Engineer Takes Gay Cruise, Barred from Coming Home. In it, Advocate reports that:
Maysam Sodagari, an Iranian chemical engineer, was coming back to the U.S. via Florida from a gay cruise that goes to Mexico and Haiti when he was detained and barred from re-entering the country . Sodagari, who is a green card holder, was released Sunday after being detained for more than four hours.
#1 9 hrs ago
Good for him
.
Now he can sue Trump and klan for billions and go more cruises ;o)
.
Maysam is prettier than Trump too; he has real hair
Saint Paul, MN
#2 8 hrs ago
LOL, what is the potential Muslim terrorist going to sue for, if he has a problem with this he should bring it up with Obama and the frail feeble elderly unstable careless reckless drunken Hillary, they put the list of banned countries together.
#3 8 hrs ago
You gaydar is broken
.
He may tie you up and tickle you and make you giggle and scream and do funny things
.
but
.
Sister Maysam is not a terrorist
