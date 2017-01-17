Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball D...

Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party

There are 3 comments on the Time story from 22 hrs ago, titled Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party.

In the waning hours of Jan. 20, as Donald Trump and his wife Melania danced on a rendition of Frank Sinatra's My Way at the Freedom Ball, a different kind of celebration was taking place just a few miles away. In Potomac, Md., the members of Gays for Trump hosted their Inaugural Deploraball.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 21 hrs ago
Deploragays blow a lot of hot air; but where's the beef?
NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#2 9 hrs ago
Given that big tent the Republicans have there's sure to be Rohm at the inn for the right wing, quisling homosexuals.

Fundies R Mentally Nil

Philadelphia, PA

#3 1 hr ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
Deploragays blow a lot of hot air; but where's the beef?
Hired by the hour, as at CPAC.
Chicago, IL

