Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
There are 3 comments on the Time story from 22 hrs ago, titled Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party. In it, Time reports that:
In the waning hours of Jan. 20, as Donald Trump and his wife Melania danced on a rendition of Frank Sinatra's My Way at the Freedom Ball, a different kind of celebration was taking place just a few miles away. In Potomac, Md., the members of Gays for Trump hosted their Inaugural Deploraball.
#1 21 hrs ago
Deploragays blow a lot of hot air; but where's the beef?
#2 9 hrs ago
Given that big tent the Republicans have there's sure to be Rohm at the inn for the right wing, quisling homosexuals.
#3 1 hr ago
Hired by the hour, as at CPAC.
Add your comments below
