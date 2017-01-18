There are on the WLFI-TV West Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headquarters. In it, WLFI-TV West Lafayette reports that:

An organization that provides support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers says it has relocated to a new headquarters after raising $1.75 million over the last six months as part of a $2.6 million capital campaign. Indiana Youth Group said Tuesday its 15,000 square feet of office space on Indianapolis' north side is about five times the size of its former location, where nearly 800 Hoosiers ages 12 to 20 made visits last year.

