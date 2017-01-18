Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headquarters
WLFI-TV West Lafayette reports that:
An organization that provides support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers says it has relocated to a new headquarters after raising $1.75 million over the last six months as part of a $2.6 million capital campaign. Indiana Youth Group said Tuesday its 15,000 square feet of office space on Indianapolis' north side is about five times the size of its former location, where nearly 800 Hoosiers ages 12 to 20 made visits last year.
#1 13 hrs ago
Isn't it amazing what love can accomplish ;o)
#3 7 hrs ago
NYC has one or two lgbt youth non profits near that scope, but Boston, Philly, Chicago, Dallas and S.F.(?) don't. Of course, those cities don't need it as much. I'm just surprised some of the $2.5 million won't be going for a moat and battlement to protect the youth from the snarling, Indiana homophobia.
