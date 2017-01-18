Indiana Youth Group relocates to larg...

Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headquarters

There are 2 comments on the WLFI-TV West Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headquarters. In it, WLFI-TV West Lafayette reports that:

An organization that provides support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Hoosiers says it has relocated to a new headquarters after raising $1.75 million over the last six months as part of a $2.6 million capital campaign. Indiana Youth Group said Tuesday its 15,000 square feet of office space on Indianapolis' north side is about five times the size of its former location, where nearly 800 Hoosiers ages 12 to 20 made visits last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#1 13 hrs ago
Isn't it amazing what love can accomplish ;o)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#3 7 hrs ago
NYC has one or two lgbt youth non profits near that scope, but Boston, Philly, Chicago, Dallas and S.F.(?) don't. Of course, those cities don't need it as much. I'm just surprised some of the $2.5 million won't be going for a moat and battlement to protect the youth from the snarling, Indiana homophobia.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 5 min RiccardoFire 4,962
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 11 min RiccardoFire 275
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 39 min carter county res... 23,930
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 40 min June VanDerMark 12,635
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 44,042
News Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate Willia... 7 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Showbiz news: James Jordan slams Jedward after ... 7 hr Gov Corbutt of th... 1
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 8 hr Frogface Kate 7
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC