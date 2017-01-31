There are on the Daily Herald story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana appealing lesbian couples' parental rights order. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

The Indiana attorney general has decided to appeal a federal judge's order that the state list both spouses in lesbian marriages as parents on their children's birth certificates. The appeal will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's June ruling in favor of eight lesbian couples who sued the state and some county health departments.

