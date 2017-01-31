Indiana appealing lesbian couples' pa...

Indiana appealing lesbian couples' parental rights order

There are 1 comment on the Daily Herald story from 18 hrs ago, titled Indiana appealing lesbian couples' parental rights order. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

The Indiana attorney general has decided to appeal a federal judge's order that the state list both spouses in lesbian marriages as parents on their children's birth certificates. The appeal will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's June ruling in favor of eight lesbian couples who sued the state and some county health departments.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#1 18 hrs ago
Betting on a homophobic US Supreme Court with this bizarre motion, I would assume.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Queer Eye" won't make America gay again: Why r... 32 min Latter Day Taints 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 1 hr Jeffery Labrowski 61,396
News KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip 2 hr Frogface Kate 5
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 2 hr June VanDerMark 12,809
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 3 hr guest 791
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr carter county res... 24,399
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr lides 44,582
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 10 hr Santana 5,187
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC