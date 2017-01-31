Indiana appealing lesbian couples' parental rights order
The Indiana attorney general has decided to appeal a federal judge's order that the state list both spouses in lesbian marriages as parents on their children's birth certificates. The appeal will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt's June ruling in favor of eight lesbian couples who sued the state and some county health departments.
#1 18 hrs ago
Betting on a homophobic US Supreme Court with this bizarre motion, I would assume.
