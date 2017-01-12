In Senate spotlight, outspoken Kansas...

In Senate spotlight, outspoken Kansas congressman becomes measured U.S spy chief

There are 1 comment on the The Wichita Eagle story from 14 hrs ago, titled In Senate spotlight, outspoken Kansas congressman becomes measured U.S spy chief. In it, The Wichita Eagle reports that:

Rep. Mike Pompeo , President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gay Peace on Earth

Alpharetta, GA

#1 9 min ago
Good
.
If Russia keeps Pompeo busy; he won't have time to mess with the gays
.
ANY politician who has time to mess with the gays obviously has nothing better to do
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Respect71 43,904
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 4 min EdmondWA 146
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 10 min Hillary Lost LOL 4,934
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 12 min Inquisitor 660
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 33 min Rose_NoHo 23,759
News Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina... 42 min Trump the Saviour 30
News Pompeo tells Kamala Harris he wona t discrimina... 1 hr Wolf in a Sheep Suit 1
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 1 hr Gay Peace on Earth 1,431
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,871,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC