Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage objections
The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee has voted to bring the state's tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages.
The Idaho House Revenue and Taxation Committee has voted to bring the state's tax code in line with federal rules, despite facing objections from two lawmakers who argued the state should not be recognizing same-sex marriages. The Idaho Legislature usually syncs the state's tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes.
#1 Tuesday
Welcome to the 21st Century Idaho.
#2 19 hrs ago
One hails from Maine , is very well educated, and at least on occasion faces RINO charges. The other is a mormon, also with a doctorate. They both may well be sincere bigots, but there's also an issue of grandstanding for the base by pursuing this absurd line in light of Obergefell, imo.
