Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating

There are 4 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" An Idaho man has been charged with a federal hate crime after prosecutors said he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death. Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement.

Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

New Holland

#2 16 hrs ago
Enjoy dropping the soap, prison b*ch.

Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 2 hrs ago
Invoking prison rape of males for homophobic convicts or for anyone is politically unproductive, imo. Akin to Madonna's desperate, tired campaign appearances about offering oral sex and "blowing" up the White House.

NightHawk

Philadelphia, PA

#6 1 hr ago
Queers who talk to themselves are even more mentally ill than they thought. Get help Queers.

Dont grab my azz

United States

#7 1 hr ago
What, did some queer play grab azz with the wrong guy again?

