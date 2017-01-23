Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating
There are 4 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 17 hrs ago, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:
" An Idaho man has been charged with a federal hate crime after prosecutors said he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death. Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
|
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,796
New Holland
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Enjoy dropping the soap, prison b*ch.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Invoking prison rape of males for homophobic convicts or for anyone is politically unproductive, imo. Akin to Madonna's desperate, tired campaign appearances about offering oral sex and "blowing" up the White House.
|
#6 1 hr ago
Queers who talk to themselves are even more mentally ill than they thought. Get help Queers.
|
United States
|
#7 1 hr ago
What, did some queer play grab azz with the wrong guy again?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|29 min
|crucifiedguy
|5,042
|'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accus...
|53 min
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Antonio
|392
|Gay man legally donates blood after a year with...
|1 hr
|NightHawk
|24
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Big C
|24,140
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|44,238
|Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphi...
|2 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,713
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC