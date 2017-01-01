'I tried to brainwash myself not to b...

'I tried to brainwash myself not to be gay': One Sikh man's struggle to come out

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Manjinder Singh Sidhu, a gay Sikh activist, kept his true feelings bottled up for years before he eventually came out It's hard enough coming out as gay to your parents - but if you're gay and Sikh, it's a whole different ball game. From an early age, whether you're a girl or a boy, in traditional households you're usually told to act a certain way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where bee Jade? 3 min Big Cheerleader 2
News Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto... 12 min Bubblesss9793 2,422
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 32 min River Tam 23,103
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 41 min Charm7665 4,906
News Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ... 55 min Abrahammock Regions 1
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,480
News Philly's Mummers Parade offers new year a livel... 1 hr Abrahammock Regions 1
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 4 hr Georgie 69,489
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Respect71 43,549
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC