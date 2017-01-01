'I tried to brainwash myself not to be gay': One Sikh man's struggle to come out
Manjinder Singh Sidhu, a gay Sikh activist, kept his true feelings bottled up for years before he eventually came out It's hard enough coming out as gay to your parents - but if you're gay and Sikh, it's a whole different ball game. From an early age, whether you're a girl or a boy, in traditional households you're usually told to act a certain way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where bee Jade?
|3 min
|Big Cheerleader
|2
|Thousands of people march during rally at Bosto...
|12 min
|Bubblesss9793
|2,422
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|32 min
|River Tam
|23,103
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|41 min
|Charm7665
|4,906
|Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ...
|55 min
|Abrahammock Regions
|1
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,480
|Philly's Mummers Parade offers new year a livel...
|1 hr
|Abrahammock Regions
|1
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Georgie
|69,489
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|43,549
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC