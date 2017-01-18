'I believe in the American people': Obama upbeat in last news conference
President Obama championed America's diversity in an upbeat final news conference Wednesday, challenging Americans to do more to ensure civil rights for everyone and insisting that future presidents will reflect the mixed-up "stew" of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds.
#1 13 hrs ago
A very substantial minority - hovering around 40% or so - of Americans believe such things as: The Earth is under 10000 years old; Creationism is science; human caused climate change is not science or real; Ill Duce Trump and his Cabinet will help working people.
Yah, believe in the American people.
#2 12 hrs ago
You sound like you need to self-immolate. Cannabis does induce mental illness. Here's something to lift you up!
Evolution Vs. God Movie
Since: Apr 09
20,039
Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
I believe that the American people are going to get absolutely everything they deserve from this clusterf*ck of a presidency that begins tomorrow...
#5 8 hrs ago
One thing for sure
.
This is the republican party's final hurrah if they don't get it right
.
Gone will be the days when republicans can lose an election by 2.6 million votes and still claim they won
#6 6 hrs ago
I think you Queers should get exactly what's coming to you. You're too stupid to embrace what could be a continuation of good fortune for your perverse group. Now that you're acting as you are, it could open the door for him to look the other way when things start to unravel at the seams.
LGBTQ are one stupid bunch.
Since: Apr 09
20,039
Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
If you were to ever grow a pair and squeeze your 400 pound carcass out of your trailer, you're more than welcome to try and bring it...
#8 6 hrs ago
that 9/11 was an inside job? Oh wait, that is just Democrats, never mind.........
#9 6 hrs ago
They didn't "claim" it, the EC affirmed it!
And by "Gone will be the days" you mean you are hard at work getting that Constitutional Amendment together to abolish the EC, right?
#10 6 hrs ago
The electoral college is only 538 votes; very obviously bought off with trump change
https://cdn.howmuch.net/content/images/1600/d...
.
Not nearly enough to override Hillary's 2.6 million more votes than Trump
.
So
.
How many more votes does Hillary need to win the election?(i.e; what's the cut-off point)
#11 6 hrs ago
The same as it's been for quite a while.......270 EC votes..........Hillary received 224. I'll let you do the math........
#12 6 hrs ago
State by state election results are widely available, I suggest you research them......
Since: Apr 09
20,039
Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
Simmer down fat boy - here's a twinkie.
#15 5 hrs ago
The only 'queer' in this chat room is poster #3 who is turned on by computer screens and lord only knows what else
http://www.dyson.com/medialibrary/Group/ShopC...
.
All the rest of us are real people
