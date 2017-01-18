'I believe in the American people': O...

'I believe in the American people': Obama upbeat in last news conference

There are 13 comments on the WauwatosaNOW.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled 'I believe in the American people': Obama upbeat in last news conference. In it, WauwatosaNOW.com reports that:

President Obama championed America's diversity in an upbeat final news conference Wednesday, challenging Americans to do more to ensure civil rights for everyone and insisting that future presidents will reflect the mixed-up "stew" of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds. 'I believe in the American people:' Obama upbeat in last news conference President Obama championed America's diversity in an upbeat final news conference Wednesday, challenging Americans to do more to ensure civil rights for everyone and insisting that future presidents will reflect the mixed-up "stew" of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds.

Gov Corbutt of the Joke

Philadelphia, PA

#1 13 hrs ago
A very substantial minority - hovering around 40% or so - of Americans believe such things as: The Earth is under 10000 years old; Creationism is science; human caused climate change is not science or real; Ill Duce Trump and his Cabinet will help working people.

Yah, believe in the American people.
Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#2 12 hrs ago
Gov Corbutt of the Joke wrote:
A very substantial minority - hovering around 40% or so - of Americans believe such things as: The Earth is under 10000 years old; Creationism is science; human caused climate change is not science or real; Ill Duce Trump and his Cabinet will help working people.
Yah, believe in the American people.
You sound like you need to self-immolate. Cannabis does induce mental illness. Here's something to lift you up!

Evolution Vs. God Movie
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0u3-2CGOMQ

Judged:

1

1

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,039

Location hidden
#4 8 hrs ago
I believe that the American people are going to get absolutely everything they deserve from this clusterf*ck of a presidency that begins tomorrow...

Judged:

3

2

2

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#5 8 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
I believe that the American people are going to get absolutely everything they deserve from this clusterf*ck of a presidency that begins tomorrow...
One thing for sure
.
This is the republican party's final hurrah if they don't get it right
.
Gone will be the days when republicans can lose an election by 2.6 million votes and still claim they won

Judged:

3

2

2

Pardon Me

Bladensburg, MD

#6 6 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
I believe that the American people are going to get absolutely everything they deserve from this clusterf*ck of a presidency that begins tomorrow...
I think you Queers should get exactly what's coming to you. You're too stupid to embrace what could be a continuation of good fortune for your perverse group. Now that you're acting as you are, it could open the door for him to look the other way when things start to unravel at the seams.
LGBTQ are one stupid bunch.

Judged:

1

1

1

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,039

Location hidden
#7 6 hrs ago
Pardon Me wrote:
<quoted text>
I think you Queers should get exactly what's coming to you. You're too stupid to embrace what could be a continuation of good fortune for your perverse group. Now that you're acting as you are, it could open the door for him to look the other way when things start to unravel at the seams.
LGBTQ are one stupid bunch.
If you were to ever grow a pair and squeeze your 400 pound carcass out of your trailer, you're more than welcome to try and bring it...

Judged:

3

2

2

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#8 6 hrs ago
Gov Corbutt of the Joke wrote:
A very substantial minority - hovering around 40% or so - of Americans believe .........
that 9/11 was an inside job? Oh wait, that is just Democrats, never mind.........

Judged:

1

1

1

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#9 6 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
.
Gone will be the days when republicans can lose an election by 2.6 million votes and still claim they won
They didn't "claim" it, the EC affirmed it!

And by "Gone will be the days" you mean you are hard at work getting that Constitutional Amendment together to abolish the EC, right?

Judged:

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#10 6 hrs ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

They didn't "claim" it, the EC affirmed it!

And by "Gone will be the days" you mean you are hard at work getting that Constitutional Amendment together to abolish the EC, right?
The electoral college is only 538 votes; very obviously bought off with trump change
https://cdn.howmuch.net/content/images/1600/d...
.
Not nearly enough to override Hillary's 2.6 million more votes than Trump
.
So
.
How many more votes does Hillary need to win the election?(i.e; what's the cut-off point)

Judged:

1

1

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#11 6 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>
.
How many more votes does Hillary need to win the election?(i.e; what's the cut-off point)
The same as it's been for quite a while.......270 EC votes..........Hillary received 224. I'll let you do the math........
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#12 6 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
<quoted text>

The electoral college is only 538 votes; very obviously bought off with trump change
State by state election results are widely available, I suggest you research them......

Judged:

1

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,039

Location hidden
#14 6 hrs ago
Pardon Me wrote:
<quoted text>
Delusional stupid Queers. At least you never insulted me by calling me a Queer. LMFAO
Simmer down fat boy - here's a twinkie.

Judged:

2

1

1

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#15 5 hrs ago
Pardon Me wrote:
<quoted text>
Delusional stupid Queers. At least you never insulted me by calling me a Queer. LMFAO
The only 'queer' in this chat room is poster #3 who is turned on by computer screens and lord only knows what else
http://www.dyson.com/medialibrary/Group/ShopC...
.
All the rest of us are real people

Judged:

1

1

1

