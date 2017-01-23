'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accused of homophobia and racism
Hertsmere Borough Cllr Anthony Spencer likened his critics to the Stasi - the East German secret police - after they produced a letter he had written about gay people in the Jewish community and a post he had shared from a far-right group. Hertsmere Borough Councillors Spencer and Michelle Vince's argument erupted after Cllr Vince published a link on her personal Facebook page about the latest full council meeting saying 'What a night.
#1 14 hrs ago
"I have nothing against the gay community.Â”
The non question question is whether he thinks the "unorthodox" and "unacceptable" "practices" are merely "un-Orthodox" and therefore unacceptable within Orthodox Judaism.
But he did not write "un-Orthodox." He wrote "unorthodox."
He is appalled and disgusted that the letter he wrote to someone became public, not really by the totally correct accusations of bigotry made against him based on his own views.
#2 11 hrs ago
It was straight people that ate the forbidden fruit
because of that
It was straight people who were cursed with childbearing duties
GAY people are exempt
Sounds plenty orthodoxical to me ;o)
#3 4 hrs ago
It was Queers that started and spread contagious diseases over the world.
London, UK
#4 32 min ago
Silly internet troll ...
