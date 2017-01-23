'I am appalled and disgusted': Counci...

'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accused of homophobia and racism

There are 4 comments on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled 'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accused of homophobia and racism. In it, Borehamwood and Elstree Times reports that:

Hertsmere Borough Cllr Anthony Spencer likened his critics to the Stasi - the East German secret police - after they produced a letter he had written about gay people in the Jewish community and a post he had shared from a far-right group. Hertsmere Borough Councillors Spencer and Michelle Vince's argument erupted after Cllr Vince published a link on her personal Facebook page about the latest full council meeting saying 'What a night.

Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 14 hrs ago
"I have nothing against the gay community.Â”

The non question question is whether he thinks the "unorthodox" and "unacceptable" "practices" are merely "un-Orthodox" and therefore unacceptable within Orthodox Judaism.

But he did not write "un-Orthodox." He wrote "unorthodox."

He is appalled and disgusted that the letter he wrote to someone became public, not really by the totally correct accusations of bigotry made against him based on his own views.

Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 11 hrs ago
It was straight people that ate the forbidden fruit
.
because of that
.
It was straight people who were cursed with childbearing duties
.
GAY people are exempt
.
Sounds plenty orthodoxical to me ;o)
NightHawk

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Rainbow Kid wrote:
It was straight people that ate the forbidden fruit
.
because of that
.
It was straight people who were cursed with childbearing duties
.
GAY people are exempt
.
Sounds plenty orthodoxical to me ;o)
It was Queers that started and spread contagious diseases over the world.
Beauty QUEEN

London, UK

#4 32 min ago
ShiteHawk wrote:
<quoted text>
.
Silly internet troll ...
