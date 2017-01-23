There are on the Borehamwood and Elstree Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled 'I am appalled and disgusted': Councillor accused of homophobia and racism. In it, Borehamwood and Elstree Times reports that:

Hertsmere Borough Cllr Anthony Spencer likened his critics to the Stasi - the East German secret police - after they produced a letter he had written about gay people in the Jewish community and a post he had shared from a far-right group. Hertsmere Borough Councillors Spencer and Michelle Vince's argument erupted after Cllr Vince published a link on her personal Facebook page about the latest full council meeting saying 'What a night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.