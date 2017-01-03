HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative As "Person Of The Year"
Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been one of the staunchest supporters of President-elect Donald Trump since the beginning of all this. The gay community has just awarded Milo "Person of the Year."
#1 11 hrs ago
"LGBTQ NationÂ’s Person of the Year with almost 70 percent of the vote. Indiana governor and vice president-elect Mike Pence came in a distant second place."
Oh look, must be one of those right wing, fake websites the CIA was telling us Putin concocted.
Obviously "LGBTQ Nation" is not the "gay [sic] community."
