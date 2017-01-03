HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Con...

HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative As "Person Of The Year"

There are 1 comment on the Right Wing News story from 11 hrs ago, titled HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative As "Person Of The Year". In it, Right Wing News reports that:

Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been one of the staunchest supporters of President-elect Donald Trump since the beginning of all this. The gay community has just awarded Milo "Person of the Year."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Right Wing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#1 11 hrs ago
"LGBTQ NationÂ’s Person of the Year with almost 70 percent of the vote. Indiana governor and vice president-elect Mike Pence came in a distant second place."

Oh look, must be one of those right wing, fake websites the CIA was telling us Putin concocted.

Obviously "LGBTQ Nation" is not the "gay [sic] community."
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pulse nightclub massacre is Florida's top story... 8 min Harvey 4
News Dolce & Gabbana Designer's Melania Trump Remark... 23 min TomInElPaso 5
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Jacques 37
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr lides 43,800
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr lides 23,566
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 5 hr Dripper4894 5
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... 6 hr Bunz7893 26
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 8 hr Been There Did That 13
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC