How Donald Trump, Orlando shooting affected Guy Pearce's LGBTI show, 'When We Rise'

As far as 2017's slate of prestige television goes, none might be more timely than the upcoming miniseries, When We Rise . The seven-part series created by the team behind 2008's Oscar-winning Milk , writer Dustin Lance Black and director Gus Van Sant, takes a wide lens to the LGBTI rights movement from the Stonewall Riots in 1969 to its recent gains, culminating in the 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriage legal in the United States.

