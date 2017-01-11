How Donald Trump, Orlando shooting af...

How Donald Trump, Orlando shooting affected Guy Pearce's LGBTI show, 'When We Rise'

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

As far as 2017's slate of prestige television goes, none might be more timely than the upcoming miniseries, When We Rise . The seven-part series created by the team behind 2008's Oscar-winning Milk , writer Dustin Lance Black and director Gus Van Sant, takes a wide lens to the LGBTI rights movement from the Stonewall Riots in 1969 to its recent gains, culminating in the 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriage legal in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 10 min Brian_G 43,843
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 15 min Plums3521 23,680
News Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina... 32 min Dripz197 4
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 3 hr Christians In Nam... 22
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 4 hr EdmondWA 79
News Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12) 4 hr Christians In Nam... 131
News Chick-fil-A Turned Away (Mar '11) 4 hr Christians In Nam... 33
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 7 hr Christians In Nam... 24
News Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ... 10 hr LOCK 38
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,233 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC