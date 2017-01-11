How Donald Trump, Orlando shooting affected Guy Pearce's LGBTI show, 'When We Rise'
As far as 2017's slate of prestige television goes, none might be more timely than the upcoming miniseries, When We Rise . The seven-part series created by the team behind 2008's Oscar-winning Milk , writer Dustin Lance Black and director Gus Van Sant, takes a wide lens to the LGBTI rights movement from the Stonewall Riots in 1969 to its recent gains, culminating in the 2015 Obergefell v Hodges ruling that made same-sex marriage legal in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Brian_G
|43,843
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|Plums3521
|23,680
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|32 min
|Dripz197
|4
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|3 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|22
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|4 hr
|EdmondWA
|79
|Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|131
|Chick-fil-A Turned Away (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|33
|LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o...
|7 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|24
|Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ...
|10 hr
|LOCK
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC