Harsh laws and hatred thwart fight for gay equality in Nigeria
Habibah, a Nigerian lesbian, was forced by her family to marry a man, who raped her on their wedding night, while Somadina was told she would die early because she calls herself queer. Their experiences are documented in a new report by the Bisi Alimi Foundation, which promotes social acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Nigerians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|11 min
|Hillary Lost LOL
|145
|Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolin...
|25 min
|Mike
|18
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|lides
|23,732
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|lides
|43,899
|Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi...
|10 hr
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|4
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|10 hr
|TomInElPaso
|99
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Hillary Lost LOL
|4,932
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|10 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,428
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|11 hr
|Yes and
|28
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC