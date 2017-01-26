Group promoting sexuality and gender ...

Group promoting sexuality and gender diversity 'forced' to leave Christian festival

There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled Group promoting sexuality and gender diversity 'forced' to leave Christian festival. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

A group promoting conversation about sexuality and gender diversity say they were effectively forced out of a Christian music festival. Festival One, which is being held this weekend at Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton, has been running for three years.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#2 13 hrs ago
Openly lgbt people in fundie environs make it more awkward for all the male reparative therapists to get their male clients engaging in reparative, nude massage work.

Ex Senator Stillbornum

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
"On Saturday morning, the group decided to remove the material and change wording to be more generic. But it meant the site became 'unidentifiable'.

"Watson said the group met with the festival organisers to find a compromise and were told there wasn't going to be one, forcing the group to leave site."
_________

So next year show up with information graphics related to all the incest, polygamy, and sex slavery in the Bible. That should lead to some spicy conversations.

