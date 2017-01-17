GOP Leaders Pressure Texas' Highest Court To Hear Gay Marriage Case
Pressured by Republican leaders, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case involving benefits being offered by the city of Houston to married gay and lesbian couples. "[T]he current [US] Supreme Court will continue to use its power to advance the ideology of the sexual revolution until there is a change of membership," the group said in its motion to rehear, adding that several federal court rulings threaten "the religious freedom of those who oppose homosexual behavior."
