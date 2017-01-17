GOP Leaders Pressure Texas' Highest C...

GOP Leaders Pressure Texas' Highest Court To Hear Gay Marriage Case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

Pressured by Republican leaders, the Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case involving benefits being offered by the city of Houston to married gay and lesbian couples. "[T]he current [US] Supreme Court will continue to use its power to advance the ideology of the sexual revolution until there is a change of membership," the group said in its motion to rehear, adding that several federal court rulings threaten "the religious freedom of those who oppose homosexual behavior."

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 5 min Big C 24,092
New President of the US 12 min Rainbow Kid 7
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Respect71 44,178
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 32 min guest 715
News Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party 55 min Rainbow Kid 6
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 1 hr Curious 21
News Amid worry, gay conservatives see hope for LGBT... 2 hr Speedieg 5
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 4 hr Father Jeremy 343
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,170,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC