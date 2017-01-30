GLAAD: Films dip, comic books up in award-worthy gay content
This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The GLAAD Media Awards found "Moonlight" and "Star Trek Beyond" the only major films worthy of nominations this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KY Customer Leaves Anti-Gay Slur In Place Of Tip
|5 min
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|12 min
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Despite Putin's dark human rights legacy, some ...
|20 min
|Robin Hood
|1
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|22 min
|Kennyvonallen
|5,165
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|43 min
|DC Dave
|319
|Trump Vows to Keep Obama-Era Protection for LGB...
|53 min
|Oh Happy Gay Day
|1
|Polyorchidism
|1 hr
|little Billy
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,532
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|lides
|24,395
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC