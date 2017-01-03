George Michael fans have nearly reached a petition target for a statue to be erected outside his ...
A petition by George Michael fans urging Westminster to erect a statue of the late singer outside his north London home has almost reached its target of 1,500 signatures. The campaign comes as it was revealed that the Last Christmas singer anonymously donated vast amounts to local events in the Highgate area over the last decade, including buying the community Christmas tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|18 min
|Constitution 101
|23,250
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|33 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,613
|What the Trump Election Can Teach LGBT People
|1 hr
|Sorry Hill
|15
|I think my Gay friend likes me and I am a strai...
|1 hr
|Pepper
|11
|Many 'Straight' Men Have Gay Sex (Sep '06)
|1 hr
|Pepper
|4,406
|Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ...
|1 hr
|Pepper
|7
|Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban
|2 hr
|Ralph
|9
|The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09)
|5 hr
|Billy
|69,493
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC