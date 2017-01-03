George Michael fans have nearly reach...

George Michael fans have nearly reached a petition target for a statue to be erected outside his ...

A petition by George Michael fans urging Westminster to erect a statue of the late singer outside his north London home has almost reached its target of 1,500 signatures. The campaign comes as it was revealed that the Last Christmas singer anonymously donated vast amounts to local events in the Highgate area over the last decade, including buying the community Christmas tree.

