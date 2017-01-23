Gayborhood racism is long-standing, P...

Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says

Women, minorities and transgender people have felt unwelcome and unsafe in Philadelphia's gay neighborhood for decades, according to a city report issued Monday. To address the issue, the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations recommended that Gayborhood bars and nonprofits undergo training for racial bias and hire more diverse staff.

