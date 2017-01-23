There are on the Darien News-Review story from 1 hr ago, titled Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discusses a report on racism in the city's Gayborhood on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at City Hall in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations recommended Monday that bars and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia's gay neighborhood undergo training for racial bias and hire more diverse staff, after a new city report found women, minorities and transgender people have felt unwelcome and unsafe in the Gayborhood for decades.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.