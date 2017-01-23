Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says
There are 1 comment on the Darien News-Review story from 1 hr ago, titled Gayborhood racism is long-standing, Philadelphia report says. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discusses a report on racism in the city's Gayborhood on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at City Hall in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations recommended Monday that bars and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia's gay neighborhood undergo training for racial bias and hire more diverse staff, after a new city report found women, minorities and transgender people have felt unwelcome and unsafe in the Gayborhood for decades.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
|
#1 21 min ago
This news story is clear as mud
.
Who is doing what to who?
.
Are republican homophobes trying to operate kkk klaverns in gay neighborhoods or something?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|21 min
|Rose_NoHo
|24,108
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|22 min
|Kaarlo
|5,012
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|24 min
|Kaarlo
|361
|This is why it's time for a gay Disney princess
|33 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
|GOP Leaders Pressure Texas' Highest Court To He...
|48 min
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|3
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|56 min
|lides
|44,200
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,702
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC