Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolina high school

A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man. The lawsuit argues Charlotte Catholic High School violated federal employment law by firing Lonnie Billard from a substitute teaching role in 2014.

