There are 6 comments on the Fox News story from 11 hrs ago, titled Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolina high school. In it, Fox News reports that:

A gay teacher has sued a Roman Catholic school in North Carolina for firing him after he announced his wedding to a man. The lawsuit argues Charlotte Catholic High School violated federal employment law by firing Lonnie Billard from a substitute teaching role in 2014.

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#1 9 hrs ago
Not another one. Why don't these people understand that they signed a contract and they agreed that they will conduct themselves according to church rules? I've said it so many times before, do not seek employment with a Catholic church if you're gay.

Sick of Bigots and Morons

San Francisco, CA

#2 9 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
Not another one. Why don't these people understand that they signed a contract and they agreed that they will conduct themselves according to church rules? I've said it so many times before, do not seek employment with a Catholic church if you're gay.
The Catholic Church has a history of immoral persecution: Galileo and Copernicus. The only way to change the Church is from within - and with lawsuits. Do you believe we should have just looked the other way and let them get away with child abuse?

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,050

Seattle, WA

#3 9 hrs ago
Wondering wrote:
Not another one. Why don't these people understand that they signed a contract and they agreed that they will conduct themselves according to church rules? I've said it so many times before, do not seek employment with a Catholic church if you're gay.
As wonders never cease, I happen to agree with you. While finding employment can be tough, and there is the temptation to take one's teaching skills wherever there's an opportunity, joining a church organization often requires sacrificing one's personal freedom in favor of a religious employer's ideology. This has to be accepted at the start.
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#4 5 hrs ago
The judge will take a look at where the school's money is coming from
If any of the school's money is coming from the Federal Government; the school is toast
All is not lost; however
The school's abandoned building can be converted to high-end condos for gay married couples and their families
By gay standards; the building is a bit tacky
But we can fix it up with a rainbow paint job and a lazy river
http://charlottesmartypants.com/wp-content/up...
Logic Analysis

United States

#5 5 hrs ago
If I found out I had a queer working for me I would fire him on the spot!!!
EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

9,050

Seattle, WA

#6 5 hrs ago
Logic Analysis wrote:
If I found out I had a queer working for me I would fire him on the spot!!!
You'd still have queers who help you with your banking, police your city, perform surgery, ring you up at the grocery store, repair your computer, drill your cavities, and scoop your 31 flavors. They do a fine job. You've got no purpose for your firing, so you're just a bigot.
