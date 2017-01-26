Gay rights campaigners outside a press conference at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent
Leigh Journal reports that:
The Church of England should adopt a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay people but not change its opposition to same-sex marriage, a new report has recommended. Church law and guidance in marriage should be interpreted in a way that provides "maximum freedom" for homosexuals, a document from the House of Bishops says.
#1 9 hrs ago
Homophobic church leaders are such twits
.
Homophobic church twits stress us out and waste the minutes of our lives instead of helping
.
Shame on the twits
.
We'll just launch the GAY Church of England and run it ourselves
.
a twit-free zone
#2 9 hrs ago
"The Church of England should adopt a "fresh tone and culture of welcome and support" for gay people...."
Why be rude to the bulk of your clergy, after all, even if you continue to fake finger wag against common sense marriage equality?
#3 9 hrs ago
Trying to turn GOD's Temple in to an Orgasm Police Station has never worked out in the long haul
.
Jesus would turn over their tables and run their sorry homophobic a$se$ out of the temple
.
If the Church of England has nothing better to do; they should shut it down and flip all their old rumble-down buildings into High End Condos for GAY families raising children
