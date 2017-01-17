Gay Restaurateur Shares an Inspiring Pledge We Can All Use to Combat Trump's Values
Our friend, Rob Anderson, owner of the year-round Canteen restaurant in Provincetown, reflected on past inaugurations in a Facebook post yesterday and made a pledge to have impact in his community because, as he wrote, "the values being celebrated today are not my values." His uncompromising pledge is as constructive as they come, and like those who want to win the mid-terms by taking a page from the Tea Party handbook - the focus is local.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|11 min
|lides
|24,029
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|lides
|44,096
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|4,992
|Protesters march near Midland Park Mall(Source:...
|5 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Inside Gays for Trump's Deploraball Dance Party
|5 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|711
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|8 hr
|Alt Right Sucks
|334
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC