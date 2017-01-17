Gay Restaurateur Shares an Inspiring ...

Gay Restaurateur Shares an Inspiring Pledge We Can All Use to Combat Trump's Values

Our friend, Rob Anderson, owner of the year-round Canteen restaurant in Provincetown, reflected on past inaugurations in a Facebook post yesterday and made a pledge to have impact in his community because, as he wrote, "the values being celebrated today are not my values." His uncompromising pledge is as constructive as they come, and like those who want to win the mid-terms by taking a page from the Tea Party handbook - the focus is local.

