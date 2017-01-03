Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Watching Gay Porn
Jared Louis Velasquez, who performed under the stage name Tyce Jax for gay porn studios like Raging Stallion and Next Door, was arrested for beating and choking his boyfriend last November. Velazquez allegedly hit Hamill several times, threw him to the ground and threatened him with a knife during the altercation shortly after midnight, according to an Atlanta police arrest affidavit.
#1 8 hrs ago
His partner's watching the gay porn was the climax to weeks of stresses in the relationship.
