Gay people more likely to be victims ...

Gay people more likely to be victims of 'revenge porn' than straight people

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Star Observer

A study undertaken in the U.S. found that 15 per cent of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people had been victims of 'revenge porn'. MEMBERS of the lesbian, gay, and bisexual community are more likely to be victims of 'revenge porn' than straight people, a recent study has found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Star Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 min June VanDerMark 12,724
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 15 min Respect71 44,281
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 18 min guest 725
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 40 min Just Think 5,078
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr carter county res... 24,173
Demonstrators Chase McCrory Down Alley 1 hr Rainbow Kid 1
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... 1 hr Logic Analysis 2
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 3 hr Northern fence 415
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,500 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC