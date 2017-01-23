Gay people more likely to be victims of 'revenge porn' than straight people
A study undertaken in the U.S. found that 15 per cent of lesbian, gay, and bisexual people had been victims of 'revenge porn'. MEMBERS of the lesbian, gay, and bisexual community are more likely to be victims of 'revenge porn' than straight people, a recent study has found.
