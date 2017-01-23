Gay people are more likely to be vict...

Gay people are more likely to be victims of revenge porn, study finds

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

In the age of sexy selfies, many people send nude or near-nude pictures of themselves as part of the modern dating game. It's all fun and games until somebody gets hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Imprtnrd 383
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr crucifiedguy 5,029
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 2 hr carter county res... 24,130
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,234
News Kylie Minogue and husband Joshua Sasse refuse t... 7 hr Rosa_Winkel 2
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 9 hr Rosa_Winkel 1
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 12 hr Lawrence Wolf 23
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC