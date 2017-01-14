Gay Muslim Furry Romance In The Age o...

Gay Muslim Furry Romance In The Age of TrumpWait, What?

There are 1 comment on the RedState story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gay Muslim Furry Romance In The Age of TrumpWait, What?. In it, RedState reports that:

The collective conniption the left has sustained since Trump won the election has truly been something to behold. Every political identity group who feels oppressed is absolutely convinced that Trump is going to round them up for re-education, human experimentation or worse.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Mini Trumps R us

Alpharetta, GA

#1 3 hrs ago
Trumpenstein will subject us all to redneck conversion therapy
.
After a bake in the ovens; we'll all come out looking like this
http://m0.i.pbase.com/o6/04/318004/1/73285000...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... 33 min Wondering 7
News Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donati... 36 min Wondering 2
News Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump inaugurati... 44 min Elizabeth1912 1
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 56 min carter county res... 23,813
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 1 hr June VanDerMark 12,602
News Jennifer Holliday withdraws from Trump pre-inag... 1 hr Retribution 16
News Judge overturns California's ban on same-sex ma... (Aug '10) 1 hr RiccardoFire 201,893
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr TomInElPaso 43,949
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 hr Sheilaa 155
News Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09) 15 hr The Worlds Bigges... 1,454
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,828 • Total comments across all topics: 277,930,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC