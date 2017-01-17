Gay MP feared he would be barred from...

Gay MP feared he would be barred from politics over sexuality

A gay Tory MP has told how he questioned whether he would be able to pursue his dream of entering politics because he feared a backlash over his sexuality. Iain Stewart said he worried about being "cast aside" and prevented from fulfilling his ambition of entering the House of Commons.

