Gay MP feared he would be barred from politics over sexuality
A gay Tory MP has told how he questioned whether he would be able to pursue his dream of entering politics because he feared a backlash over his sexuality. Iain Stewart said he worried about being "cast aside" and prevented from fulfilling his ambition of entering the House of Commons.
