Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donation Policy
There are 2 comments on the Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donation Policy. In it, Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas reports that:
After being turned away when he wanted to donate blood, an LGBT activist documented his efforts to meet the new requirements to give blood as a gay man, including abstaining from sexual relations for a year. On Tuesday, Jay Franzone, 21, gave blood for the first time since he announced his protest against what he and other critics say are regulations that unfairly stigmatize and limit gay men.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
There's a reason why Queers can't donate blood, cause they're disease infested.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
It's not worth the risk. Same goes for Israel.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Big C
|23,812
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|4 min
|lides
|43,949
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|9 min
|June VanDerMark
|12,598
|Gay Muslim Furry Romance In The Age of TrumpWai...
|43 min
|Mini Trumps R us
|1
|Peter Thiel: "I think Trump is very good on gay...
|45 min
|Babesss8359
|6
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|JustAnObserver
|267
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Treasure3708
|4,942
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|154
|Homosexuality against natural law (Sep '09)
|12 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|1,454
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC