There are 2 comments on the Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas story from 16 hrs ago, titled Gay Man Documents Protest over FDA Blood Donation Policy. In it, Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas reports that:

After being turned away when he wanted to donate blood, an LGBT activist documented his efforts to meet the new requirements to give blood as a gay man, including abstaining from sexual relations for a year. On Tuesday, Jay Franzone, 21, gave blood for the first time since he announced his protest against what he and other critics say are regulations that unfairly stigmatize and limit gay men.

Flordia Gator

Bladensburg, MD

#1 14 hrs ago
There's a reason why Queers can't donate blood, cause they're disease infested.

The Worlds Biggest Lie

Springfield, MA

#2 12 hrs ago
Flordia Gator wrote:
There's a reason why Queers can't donate blood, cause they're disease infested.
It's not worth the risk. Same goes for Israel.

