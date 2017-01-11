Gay former teacher of the year sues s...

Gay former teacher of the year sues school, Catholic diocese after losing his job

Former teacher of year at Charlotte Catholic High, Lonnie Billard says he lost his last job as a substitute with the school after a 2014 Facebook post announcing his wedding plans to his longtime male partner. Lonnie Billard, shown with his dog Jack, said he lost his job as a Charlotte Catholic substitute teacher after posting same-sex wedding plans on Facebook.

Chicago, IL

