Gay couple beaten in alleged homophobic attack by gang of 15
There are 3 comments on the Gay Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Gay couple beaten in alleged homophobic attack by gang of 15.
A young British gay couple reportedly fell victim to a violent anti-gay attack on Christmas Day, while walking home after a few drinks at the pub. Jayson Horner, who is 20, and his 21-year-old partner - who doesn't wish to be named - allegedly suffered homophobic remarks while celebrating at the Jolly Farmers in Thornby, North Yorkshire, while out with two other friends.

|
#1 19 hrs ago
Probably just another hoax. Queers looking for attention.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
Like the idea of you dating a woman?
|
#3 17 hrs ago
Your mental illness is showing faggie
|
