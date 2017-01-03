Gay couple beaten in alleged homophob...

Gay couple beaten in alleged homophobic attack by gang of 15

There are 3 comments on the Gay Times story from 22 hrs ago, titled Gay couple beaten in alleged homophobic attack by gang of 15.

A young British gay couple reportedly fell victim to a violent anti-gay attack on Christmas Day, while walking home after a few drinks at the pub. Jayson Horner, who is 20, and his 21-year-old partner - who doesn't wish to be named - allegedly suffered homophobic remarks while celebrating at the Jolly Farmers in Thornby, North Yorkshire, while out with two other friends.

Tommy

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
Probably just another hoax. Queers looking for attention.
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#2 17 hrs ago
Tommy wrote:
Probably just another hoax.
Like the idea of you dating a woman?
Johnny

Hockessin, DE

#3 17 hrs ago
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
Like the idea of you dating a woman?
Your mental illness is showing faggie
