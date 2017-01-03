Gay British Couple Attacked Targeted by Anti-Semitic Thugs
A young gay couple from Britain was assaulted while celebrating Christmas by thugs who picked on them also because one of them was Jewish, a Yorkshire news website reported. The assault occurred on Dec. 25 outside a pub in the municipality of Thornaby, in North Yorkshire, England, according to an article published last week by the Gazette Live.
