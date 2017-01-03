Gay British Couple Attacked Targeted ...

Gay British Couple Attacked Targeted by Anti-Semitic Thugs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Forward

A young gay couple from Britain was assaulted while celebrating Christmas by thugs who picked on them also because one of them was Jewish, a Yorkshire news website reported. The assault occurred on Dec. 25 outside a pub in the municipality of Thornaby, in North Yorkshire, England, according to an article published last week by the Gazette Live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 8 min Squirtzzz9115 23,244
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min lides 43,603
News Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban 32 min Ying Yang 5
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 42 min Rosa_Winkel 4,925
The gay cafe for GLBT, friends and family (Oct '09) 46 min Billy 69,493
News Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-... 1 hr Rosa_Winkel 2
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 1 hr Becki 154
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC