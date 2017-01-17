Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party' Outside Mike Pence's House
Gay activists are organizing an inaugural "queer dance party" to be held outside the home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home. WERK for Peace, which believes in "using dance to promote peace," and DisruptJ20, a group working to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, are organizing the event.
