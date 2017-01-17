Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer D...

Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party' Outside Mike Pence's House

Gay activists are organizing an inaugural "queer dance party" to be held outside the home of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's home. WERK for Peace, which believes in "using dance to promote peace," and DisruptJ20, a group working to disrupt the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, are organizing the event.

