Florida settles birth certificate suit involving married same-sex parents
There are 4 comments on the St. Petersburg Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Florida settles birth certificate suit involving married same-sex parents. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:
Two years after gay marriage became legal in Florida, the state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over birth certificates issued to children born into same-sex marriages. Two married lesbian couples and the advocacy group Equality Florida Institute sued the state in 2015 after health officials refused to include both parents' names on the documents.
#1 8 hrs ago
FL "settled" the issue by losing. If you read the route this all took you can begin to see the disingenuousness of these backwards type states - first the health dept. said they didn't have to do it, then the health dept. said the legislature would have to fix it via the law, then the legislature refused to fix it via the law, then the court case got "settled."
"Under the settlement, the state agreed to issue corrected birth certificates free of charge to the plaintiffs and to all same-sex couples who received incorrect documents. The state also pledged to apply the statute regarding birth certificates 'and any forms promulgated based on that statute to same-sex spouses in the same manner as they are applied to opposite-sex spouses.'
"The state also agreed to pay $55,000 in legal fees and costs to the plaintiffs."
Foot dragging neanderthals.
#2 8 hrs ago
That's dumb
From the news article:
'Newville singled out Sen. Kelly Armstrong for saying the refusal was merely symbolic. Armstrong says North Dakota isn't doing anything illegal by not updating the laws.'
So continuing to make legally married gay couples illegal is not illegal?
Perhaps after warmer weather arrives Attorney Newville can prod Nebraska's legislature into action with a heated lawsuit
#3 8 hrs ago
My comment was supposed to appear in the balky Nebraska thread; not in the balky Florida thread
Putin must be interfering again
#4 7 hrs ago
"NO MORE WATERSPORTS NEAR THE CPU!!!!"
Apologies to Christina Crawford.
