Florida settles birth certificate sui...

Florida settles birth certificate suit involving married same-sex parents

There are 4 comments on the St. Petersburg Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled Florida settles birth certificate suit involving married same-sex parents. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

Two years after gay marriage became legal in Florida, the state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over birth certificates issued to children born into same-sex marriages. Two married lesbian couples and the advocacy group Equality Florida Institute sued the state in 2015 after health officials refused to include both parents' names on the documents.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
FL "settled" the issue by losing. If you read the route this all took you can begin to see the disingenuousness of these backwards type states - first the health dept. said they didn't have to do it, then the health dept. said the legislature would have to fix it via the law, then the legislature refused to fix it via the law, then the court case got "settled."

"Under the settlement, the state agreed to issue corrected birth certificates free of charge to the plaintiffs and to all same-sex couples who received incorrect documents. The state also pledged to apply the statute regarding birth certificates 'and any forms promulgated based on that statute to same-sex spouses in the same manner as they are applied to opposite-sex spouses.'

"The state also agreed to pay $55,000 in legal fees and costs to the plaintiffs."

Foot dragging neanderthals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#2 8 hrs ago
That's dumb
.
From the news article:
*********
'Newville singled out Sen. Kelly Armstrong for saying the refusal was merely symbolic. Armstrong says North Dakota isn't doing anything illegal by not updating the laws.'
*********
.
So continuing to make legally married gay couples illegal is not illegal?
.
Perhaps after warmer weather arrives Attorney Newville can prod Nebraska's legislature into action with a heated lawsuit
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rainbow Kid

Alpharetta, GA

#3 8 hrs ago
My comment was supposed to appear in the balky Nebraska thread; not in the balky Florida thread
.
Putin must be interfering again

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Son

Philadelphia, PA

#4 7 hrs ago
"NO MORE WATERSPORTS NEAR THE CPU!!!!"

Apologies to Christina Crawford.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 2 min South Knox Hombre 106
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 30 min lides 43,875
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 31 min Big C 23,719
News Chick-fil-A supporters take stand on gay marriage (Aug '12) 57 min Tom Clark 135
News Backlash in Texas over anti-LGBT bill begins wi... 1 hr Elizabeth1912 2
News Gay teacher sues over firing from North Carolin... 1 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 14
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 1 hr crucifiedguy 4,928
News Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina... 2 hr Gay Schmoozemeister 26
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC