Five Memorable Gay Characters Performed by the Late John Hurt
John Hurt died January 25 at the age of 77. Hurt was a legend of cinema, with famous roles in Alien , The Elephant Man , or more recently, the Harry Potter saga . While Hurt was straight, he played several queer roles since the 1970s for both movies and TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,530
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|BaaaaaH
|5,161
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|3 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|15
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|3 hr
|Travel Advisory
|315
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Rosa_Winkel
|24,395
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,793
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|774
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC