Five Memorable Gay Characters Perform...

Five Memorable Gay Characters Performed by the Late John Hurt

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Unicorn Booty

John Hurt died January 25 at the age of 77. Hurt was a legend of cinema, with famous roles in Alien , The Elephant Man , or more recently, the Harry Potter saga . While Hurt was straight, he played several queer roles since the 1970s for both movies and TV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Respect71 44,530
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 2 hr BaaaaaH 5,161
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 3 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 15
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 3 hr Travel Advisory 315
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 4 hr Rosa_Winkel 24,395
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 4 hr June VanDerMark 12,793
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr Inquisitor 774
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC