Federal judge who pushed rights of prisoners, gays retiring
A federal judge who was a vanguard on gay rights and pushed police reforms and health care for prisoners is retiring. U.S. District Court Judge Thelton Henderson in 1962 became the first African-American attorney in the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division - a position that brought him close to the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Big C
|23,684
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|39 min
|guest
|648
|Kerry apologizes for State Department's past di...
|44 min
|RalphB
|3
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|47 min
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|51 min
|Imprtnrd
|46
|Hillary Clinton plans Broward stop to court gay...
|53 min
|Imprtnrd
|150
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,847
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|4 hr
|Father Jeremy
|81
|Kim Burrell Now Loses Radio Show Over Anti-Gay ...
|16 hr
|LOCK
|38
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC