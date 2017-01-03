Federal judge who pushed rights of pr...

Federal judge who pushed rights of prisoners, gays retiring

A federal judge who was a vanguard on gay rights and pushed police reforms and health care for prisoners is retiring. U.S. District Court Judge Thelton Henderson in 1962 became the first African-American attorney in the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division - a position that brought him close to the Rev.

