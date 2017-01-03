Families of the four young men murdered by gay serial killer...
Families of the four young men murdered by gay serial killer Stephen Port are planning to sue police over their 'incompetent' handling of their sons' deaths Chef Stephen Port, 41, drugged his victims with GHB - known as 'liquid ecstasy' - so he could carry out his sick fantasies of having sex with their unconscious bodies The families of the four young men murdered by gay serial killer Stephen Port are planning to sue police over the 'incompetent' handling of their sons' deaths. Chef Port, 41, drugged his victims with GHB - known as 'liquid ecstasy' - so he could carry out his sick fantasies of having sex with their unconscious bodies.
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|Respect71
|43,732
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|15 min
|lides
|23,422
|'Real Housewives of ISIS' sketch causes outrage
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|1
|New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolin...
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|3
|One in five straight men watch gay porn: study
|1 hr
|Christsharia sLaw
|8
|Ill. House Approves Legalizing Same-Sex Civil U... (Dec '10)
|5 hr
|Land O 10000 Lakes
|52,089
|Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban
|17 hr
|The Worlds Bigges...
|26
