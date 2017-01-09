FA chairman suggests gay footballers come out together
There are 1 comment on the ITV story from 14 hrs ago, titled FA chairman suggests gay footballers come out together. In it, ITV reports that:
Clarke says he has spoken to gay players about the possibility of showing unity when deciding it is the right time to go public with their sexual orientation. Last year Clarke said he "wouldn't recommend" a footballer coming out at the moment due to the risk of being abuse, but hopes if a number of players come out at the same time it would allow them to share the spotlight.
#1 5 hrs ago
Yes, there are gay football players. Proof positive that all gay men are feminine is an absurd stereotype.
