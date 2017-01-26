Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Keeps Fighting for Gay Workers
In the era of Trump, LGBTQ rights are uncertain, but one federal agency is still fighting to protect queer workers from discrimination. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , which enforces federal civil rights laws in workplaces, filed a lawsuit on Monday to protect two restaurant employees who allege anti-gay harassment.
#1 7 hrs ago
Trump is wrecking the federal government faster than a speeding nuclear holocaust
He is trashing everything without looking where he is going with it
Apparently he is on Putin's payroll (or he is a KGB agent working undercover)
Die-hard republicans are telling me Trump will be out in less than two years; only to be replaced by Pence
I hate to inform them; but Pence would be worse than Trump
We need a commander in chief watching over us; not a preacher in chief
