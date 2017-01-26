There are on the Unicorn Booty story from 12 hrs ago, titled Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Keeps Fighting for Gay Workers. In it, Unicorn Booty reports that:

In the era of Trump, LGBTQ rights are uncertain, but one federal agency is still fighting to protect queer workers from discrimination. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , which enforces federal civil rights laws in workplaces, filed a lawsuit on Monday to protect two restaurant employees who allege anti-gay harassment.

