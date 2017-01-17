Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other LGBTQ stars thank Barack Obama
There are 3 comments on the 900 CHML AM story from 22 hrs ago, titled Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other LGBTQ stars thank Barack Obama. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:
LGBTQ stars from the United States and beyond shared their appreciation for outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, celebrating everything he has done for gay and transgender rights. The Ellen DeGeneres Show presented a series of video messages featuring friends of the program, thanking Obama for striving towards equality, kindness and love.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
|
“Unconvinced”
Since: Nov 09
9,137
|
#1 17 hrs ago
I'm not a star, but I thank him, too. We're losing an eloquent, classy, knowledgeable and respectful statesman, and gaining a boorish, insulting, egotistical and socially inappropriate carnival barker.
The arc of history bends toward justice, so it's been said. Let's hope.
|
#2 16 hrs ago
So glad that Obama is not President anymore. I'm very glad that Donald Trump is our new President. New and better directions for America.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump has contradicted himself on almost every claim or promise he's made. His Cabinet is clearly the farthest from any economic populist body you could dream up, and it's clear that Mullah Pence will be in charge of domestic details whether or not Ill Duce Trump gets tossed from office on the basis of emoluments or on the basis of covert communications between any of his campaign staff and a foreign power, i.e., Russia.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Gay/Lesbian Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|June VanDerMark
|12,659
|Rapper iLoveMakonnen Comes Out As Gay
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Moves to remove gay panic from Queensland law r...
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|At GOP leaders' urging, Texas Supreme Court wil...
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Gay MP feared he would be barred from politics ...
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|Inquisitor
|708
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|Respect71
|44,081
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Big C
|24,013
|DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga...
|7 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|331
Find what you want!
Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC