Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other LGBTQ stars thank Barack Obama

LGBTQ stars from the United States and beyond shared their appreciation for outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, celebrating everything he has done for gay and transgender rights. The Ellen DeGeneres Show presented a series of video messages featuring friends of the program, thanking Obama for striving towards equality, kindness and love.

EdmondWA

“Unconvinced”

Since: Nov 09

Seattle, WA

#1 17 hrs ago
I'm not a star, but I thank him, too. We're losing an eloquent, classy, knowledgeable and respectful statesman, and gaining a boorish, insulting, egotistical and socially inappropriate carnival barker.

The arc of history bends toward justice, so it's been said. Let's hope.

Marty

Bladensburg, MD

#2 16 hrs ago
So glad that Obama is not President anymore. I'm very glad that Donald Trump is our new President. New and better directions for America.

NOM s Waffle House

Philadelphia, PA

#3 4 hrs ago
Ill Duce Trump has contradicted himself on almost every claim or promise he's made. His Cabinet is clearly the farthest from any economic populist body you could dream up, and it's clear that Mullah Pence will be in charge of domestic details whether or not Ill Duce Trump gets tossed from office on the basis of emoluments or on the basis of covert communications between any of his campaign staff and a foreign power, i.e., Russia.

