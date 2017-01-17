There are on the 900 CHML AM story from 22 hrs ago, titled Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris and other LGBTQ stars thank Barack Obama. In it, 900 CHML AM reports that:

LGBTQ stars from the United States and beyond shared their appreciation for outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, celebrating everything he has done for gay and transgender rights. The Ellen DeGeneres Show presented a series of video messages featuring friends of the program, thanking Obama for striving towards equality, kindness and love.

