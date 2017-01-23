EEOC: Scottsdale Wine Bar Bosses, Sta...

EEOC: Scottsdale Wine Bar Bosses, Staff Harassed Workers Perceived to Be Gay With Slurs, Taunts

Employees and supervisors at a Scottsdale wine bar taunted two coworkers who were perceived to be gay with repeated homophobic slurs and assaults, a federal complaint states. Both men were subjected to harassment for more than a year at 5th & Wine in downtown Scottsdale, according to the U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission, which filed the complaint Monday.

