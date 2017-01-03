Dustin Lance Black urges actors not t...

Dustin Lance Black urges actors not to stay in the closet

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

The US film-maker - who is engaged to Olympic diver Tom Daley - said people who mislead the public about their sexual orientation send a "negative message". "At the very least say 'no comment', just keep your personal life personal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Terra Firma 23,314
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 42 min Frankie Rizzo 43,659
News Gospel Singer Kim Burrell: Gay People are 'Perv... 1 hr Cowboy Fan 11
News Republican lawmaker: Gays are 'metaphorically' ... 2 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 10
News Singer Kim Burrell off 'Ellen' show after anti-... 2 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 6
News LGBT activists view Obama as staunch champion o... 2 hr okimar 3
News What the Trump Election Can Teach LGBT People 3 hr Pope Closet Emeritus 16
News Taiwan Considers Gay Conversion Therapy Ban 3 hr EdmondWA 14
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,087

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC