Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candid...

Donald Trump Meets with SCOTUS Candidate William Pryor who Supported Criminalizing Gay Sex

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Towleroad

Donald Trump met on Saturday with extreme conservative Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Pryor is on Trump's short list for potential SCOTUS candidates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Towleroad.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maybe god is gay! (Dec '09) 19 min June VanDerMark 12,621
News Gay man legally donates blood after a year with... 21 min Lawrence Wolf 18
News The Case for Decriminalizing Gay Sex in Public ... 23 min Theres That Number 7
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 1 hr Jonah1 23,920
News DeGeneres says her show is no place for anti-ga... 1 hr Jonah1 216
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 1 hr Inquisitor 686
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 44,035
News Gay Activists Plan Inaugural 'Queer Dance Party... 2 hr Its Freak Season 11
See all Gay/Lesbian Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gay/Lesbian Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,022,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC